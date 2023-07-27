Foundry Partners LLC Takes Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 56,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.30% of Ingles Markets at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Ingles Markets by 26.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 46,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 46,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of IMKTA traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.63. The stock had a trading volume of 20,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.67. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.32 and a 1-year high of $102.99.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.28%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

