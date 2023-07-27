Foundry Partners LLC Takes Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 850,766 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 64.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,409 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.85.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

About Hudbay Minerals

NYSE HBM traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $5.78. 1,191,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $5.08. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 141.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.95.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

