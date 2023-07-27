Foundry Partners LLC Sells 400 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.54% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,243,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,145,000 after buying an additional 84,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,326,000 after buying an additional 67,339 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,306,000 after buying an additional 37,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 815,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,472,000 after buying an additional 35,446 shares in the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of WASH stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $31.59. 78,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,013. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.72. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $55.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.00.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $89.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

