Foundry Partners LLC Sells 35,099 Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 35,099 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 483,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,212,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Price Performance

Oil-Dri Co. of America stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.90. 4,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,734. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.20. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $456.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.43 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 5.72%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Insider Activity at Oil-Dri Co. of America

In other Oil-Dri Co. of America news, Director Allan H. Selig purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.55 per share, with a total value of $50,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.