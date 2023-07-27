Foundry Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 260,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in SMART Global by 65.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Stock Up 3.1 %

SGH stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.48. 145,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,631. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.69 and a beta of 1.46. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $29.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at SMART Global

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.26. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $383.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,404 shares of company stock worth $1,401,676 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SMART Global from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

About SMART Global



SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

