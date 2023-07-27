Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 65,695 Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,695 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Century Casinos were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 671.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Century Casinos in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNTY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Casinos in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Century Casinos from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Tuesday.

Century Casinos Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ CNTY traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.75. 11,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $235.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.72. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $10.41.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Century Casinos had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $108.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Century Casinos

(Free Report)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.