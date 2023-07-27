Foundry Partners LLC Invests $3.27 Million in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 136,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.39% of Collegium Pharmaceutical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,990,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 668.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 307,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after buying an additional 267,065 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 359.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 316,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after buying an additional 247,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,634,000 after buying an additional 165,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 112.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,721 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 136,736 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 17,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $390,612.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,930.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 31,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $690,798.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,765,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 17,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $390,612.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,930.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,527 shares of company stock worth $1,766,246 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COLL. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th.

COLL stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.26. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $30.22.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.11 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a positive return on equity of 62.88%. Analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

