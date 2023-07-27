Foundry Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,266 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Select Medical worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Select Medical by 275.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Price Performance

Shares of Select Medical stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.58. The stock had a trading volume of 159,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.39. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Select Medical had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,989,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,453,346.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Select Medical news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 10,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $295,795.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,989,668 shares in the company, valued at $207,453,346.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,011 shares of company stock valued at $8,948,306 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on SEM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Select Medical from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Select Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

Further Reading

