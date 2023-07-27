Foundry Partners LLC Has $3.62 Million Stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.36% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 828.3% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 279,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 249,644 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $643,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 90,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 56,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:LBAI traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 44,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,594. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.81. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $82.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LBAI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Lakeland Bancorp from $22.50 to $20.80 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

