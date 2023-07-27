Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,574 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Kontoor Brands worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KTB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,837,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,211,000 after buying an additional 479,542 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,073,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,919,000 after buying an additional 310,337 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth $11,864,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 1,087.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 253,431 shares during the last quarter.

KTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kontoor Brands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Kontoor Brands from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NYSE:KTB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,975. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average is $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.91 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 102.91%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 47.29%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

