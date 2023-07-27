Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 18,981 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,981 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Enerplus worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,620 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 18,625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Enerplus by 656.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,638 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 117,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Enerplus by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ERF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Enerplus Stock Performance

Shares of ERF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $16.26. The stock had a trading volume of 127,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,798. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.15. Enerplus Co. has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.31.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $413.18 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 72.62% and a net margin of 44.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Enerplus Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.09%.

Enerplus Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

