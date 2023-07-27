Forza Wealth Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Forza Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Creative Planning increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,015,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604,620 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 22,028,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,562,000 after buying an additional 411,048 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,676,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,749,000 after buying an additional 2,065,576 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $331,786,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,094,000 after acquiring an additional 702,362 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SPDW stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.58. The stock had a trading volume of 700,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.24. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $33.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.