Forza Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chemed by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,914,000 after acquiring an additional 230,531 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth about $98,742,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,705,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 144.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,363,000 after purchasing an additional 108,759 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 2,529.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,396,000 after buying an additional 62,939 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of CHE stock traded down $40.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $526.23. The stock had a trading volume of 102,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,275. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $540.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $530.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $430.16 and a 12 month high of $574.66.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.38). Chemed had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $553.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 20.34 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total value of $160,006.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total value of $718,652.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,997.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total value of $160,006.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,019 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

