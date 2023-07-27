Forza Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.6% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.70. 1,419,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,231,756. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.79. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. PPL’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

