Forza Wealth Management LLC Buys 390 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 14.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1.1% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 11.2% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Diageo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

DEO stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $177.46. The stock had a trading volume of 165,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.17. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $194.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Diageo Company Profile

DEO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.70) to GBX 4,000 ($51.29) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.70) to GBX 4,720 ($60.52) in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,908.89.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

