Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.61.

FLNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

In other news, SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,139,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 43.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLNC opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.97.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $698.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.51 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

