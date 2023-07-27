Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.06.

FND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,958,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,958,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,203 shares in the company, valued at $22,596,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,920 shares of company stock worth $5,323,160. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Floor & Decor by 1,063.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

FND stock opened at $111.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.88. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $116.03.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Featured Stories

