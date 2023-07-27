Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

NYSE:FI opened at $127.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $130.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.60.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,499,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,499,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $3,725,540. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Fiserv by 4.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 6.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 67,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,680,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Fiserv by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 104.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

