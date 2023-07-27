Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Position Lowered by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,792 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,499,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,499,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,540 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

Fiserv stock traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,475. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $130.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.60. The company has a market cap of $76.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.81. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.