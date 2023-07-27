First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Increased to C$34.00 by Analysts at CIBC

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TD Securities raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$34.11.

Shares of FM stock traded up C$0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$37.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,901. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$19.73 and a 1-year high of C$37.37. The company has a market cap of C$25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.78.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.39%. On average, research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.5190539 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.01%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

