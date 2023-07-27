First National Financial Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

TSE:FN remained flat at C$38.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,044. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$32.72 and a 1 year high of C$40.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.48. The company has a current ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,274.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.07.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First National Financial had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of C$432.09 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 3.0335463 earnings per share for the current year.

FN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

