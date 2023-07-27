First National Bank of Omaha Sells 2,433 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,112,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $115,609,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 4,975.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 462,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 453,250 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 12,888.1% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 429,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,036,000 after buying an additional 425,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,878,000 after acquiring an additional 415,655 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BURL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.77. The stock had a trading volume of 183,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.20. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $213.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.68.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

