First National Bank of Omaha Sells 2,130 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 488.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

NYSE ATO traded down $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $122.95. 70,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,825. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.40. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $97.71 and a 1-year high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

