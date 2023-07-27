First National Bank of Omaha Reduces Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,254 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, CEO Witte Jan De purchased 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $299,992.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,723. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.40. 424,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,603. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average is $50.98. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $37.36 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $381.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IART shares. Citigroup downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

