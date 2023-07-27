First National Bank of Omaha Increases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,089 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PSX traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $110.31. 699,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437,634. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.85 and a 200-day moving average of $99.52. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.85.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

