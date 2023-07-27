First National Bank of Omaha Has $4.07 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 102,768.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after buying an additional 4,533,137 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Paychex by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,437,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,144,000 after buying an additional 699,825 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,164,000 after buying an additional 651,753 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 30.9% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,222,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,720,000 after buying an additional 524,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Paychex by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 980,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,294,000 after buying an additional 471,671 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,106 shares of company stock valued at $21,065,336 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Trading Up 0.2 %

Paychex stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.99. 523,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,789. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $139.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.87.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

