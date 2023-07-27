First National Bank of Omaha Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $387,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 963,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,228,000 after buying an additional 154,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BERY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,266. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $68.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.54.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BERY shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.23.

In related news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $35,365.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Berry Global Group news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $35,365.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,938,466.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,122 shares of company stock worth $5,770,595 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

