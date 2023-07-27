First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 275.0% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 147,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after buying an additional 18,265 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 60,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.55.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Northern Trust stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.11. The stock had a trading volume of 171,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $69.54 and a 1-year high of $104.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.54.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

