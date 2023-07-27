First National Bank of Omaha Cuts Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.10% of Lantheus worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lantheus by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,269 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 369.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,454,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,115,000 after buying an additional 1,144,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth $45,379,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the first quarter valued at $71,671,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,042,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $38,253.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,527.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 6,113 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total value of $604,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,120,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $38,253.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,527.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,040. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lantheus Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on LNTH. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Securities boosted their price target on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.83.

Shares of Lantheus stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,194. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -274.55 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.50. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $100.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.65 million. Analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

