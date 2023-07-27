First Merchants Co. (FRMEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on August 15th

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

First Merchants Price Performance

Shares of FRMEP remained flat at $24.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.72. First Merchants has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $27.40.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

