First Merchants Co. (FRMEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on August 15th

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.
First Merchants Price Performance
Shares of FRMEP remained flat at $24.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.72. First Merchants has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $27.40.
First Merchants Company Profile
