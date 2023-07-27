First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Plans $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

First Community Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. First Community Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 49.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Community Bankshares to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.

First Community Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of First Community Bankshares stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.32. The company had a trading volume of 28,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,268. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.40 and a 200 day moving average of $28.75. First Community Bankshares has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $39.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.86 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Scott Johnson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 114.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 254.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in First Community Bankshares by 197.1% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Community Bankshares by 857.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. 31.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Community Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

