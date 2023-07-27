First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Issues Earnings Results

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $155.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.91 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

First Commonwealth Financial stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,168. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $16.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FCF shares. Stephens upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 273,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

