First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the bank on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

First Commonwealth Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. First Commonwealth Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 32.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

Shares of FCF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.78. 117,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,320. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $16.53. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $155.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

