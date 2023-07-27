First Commonwealth Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the bank on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

First Commonwealth Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. First Commonwealth Financial has a payout ratio of 32.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Shares of FCF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.64. 151,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.93.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $155.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.91 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 173.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 20.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

FCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens raised First Commonwealth Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

