Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Raised to $31.00 at Citigroup

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Sunday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $28.53 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 76,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

