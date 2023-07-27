Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

FRRPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fiera Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday.

Fiera Capital Price Performance

FRRPF remained flat at $4.99 during trading on Thursday. 102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,691. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

