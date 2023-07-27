Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Acquired by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 304.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,947 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,647,000 after purchasing an additional 134,763 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 747,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,685,000 after acquiring an additional 117,868 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $11,953,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5,173.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,239,000 after buying an additional 95,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,018,000.

Shares of FTEC traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.86. 103,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,680. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $86.19 and a one year high of $136.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.85 and a 200 day moving average of $114.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

