FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,936 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 85.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 105.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FedEx Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.14.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $269.16. The stock had a trading volume of 557,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.23. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $270.26. The firm has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.