Federal Signal Co. (FSS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on September 1st

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Federal Signal has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Federal Signal has a payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Federal Signal to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Federal Signal Price Performance

NYSE:FSS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.06. The stock had a trading volume of 97,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,144. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Federal Signal has a one year low of $37.13 and a one year high of $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.61 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FSS. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lauren B. Elting sold 14,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $783,178.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,555.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lauren B. Elting sold 14,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $783,178.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,991 shares in the company, valued at $753,555.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $490,787.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,297.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,214 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,273. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Federal Signal by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

