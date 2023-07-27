EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

EVERTEC has a dividend payout ratio of 7.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EVERTEC to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

Shares of EVTC opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.37. EVERTEC has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $42.03.

Insider Activity at EVERTEC

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $159.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.17 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 29.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $542,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,312.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 6,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $231,866.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,101.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $542,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,312.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,706 shares of company stock worth $1,920,109. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 15.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 27.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVTC. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

