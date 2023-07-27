Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eurocell (LON:ECEL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.82) price target on the stock.

Eurocell Stock Performance

Shares of ECEL traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 112 ($1.44). 57,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,599. The firm has a market cap of £125.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 561.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.11, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eurocell has a 12 month low of GBX 103 ($1.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 180 ($2.31). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 112.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 130.76.

Get Eurocell alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kate Allum acquired 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £1,565.20 ($2,006.92). 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eurocell Company Profile

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company offers UPVC windows; PVCU, Vista, bi-fold, French, composite, and aluminium bi-fold doors; garden rooms; tiled roofs, UPVC conservatories, UPVC fascias and soffits, and UPVC interior products; guttering and rainwater pipes; and cavity closers, profile systems, decking and balustrade, composite fencing, vinyl flooring, and lantern roofs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eurocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.