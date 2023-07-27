Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ESP opened at $15.88 on Friday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $22.96.

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.56%.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.