Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.447 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Equity LifeStyle Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a payout ratio of 102.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded down $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $71.02. 2,357,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,593. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.32 and a 200-day moving average of $67.35. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $77.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $370.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.08 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth $285,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at $267,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 11.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.21.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of April 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,477 sites.

