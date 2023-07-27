Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Position Lifted by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,234 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 9.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Trading Up 0.8 %

EQH traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $29.41. The company had a trading volume of 507,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,544. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.43.

Equitable Increases Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 25.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Equitable Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.