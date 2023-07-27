EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target Raised to C$88.00 at National Bankshares

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$78.00 to C$88.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EQB. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EQB from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EQB from C$87.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on EQB from C$87.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

EQB Trading Up 0.6 %

EQB stock traded up C$0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$76.86. The stock had a trading volume of 41,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,125. The firm has a market cap of C$2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$68.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$64.06. EQB has a 1-year low of C$44.81 and a 1-year high of C$77.67.

About EQB

EQB ( TSE:EQB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.50 by C$0.12. EQB had a net margin of 34.41% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of C$267.83 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EQB will post 10.6384181 EPS for the current year.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

