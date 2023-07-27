Energy Transfer LP (ET) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.

Energy Transfer has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Energy Transfer has a payout ratio of 83.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Energy Transfer to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.9%.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE ET traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,402,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,129,781. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $13.67.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300 over the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 38,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 45.4% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.