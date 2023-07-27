Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $16,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,350,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,831,000 after buying an additional 165,777 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 23,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.75. 269,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,265,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

