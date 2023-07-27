Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1174 per share on Friday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This is a boost from Elekta AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Elekta AB (publ) Trading Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:EKTAY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.18. 2,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,263. Elekta AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elekta AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity, a MR-Linac technology; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced image-guided radiation therapy; treatment management solutions; automated and integrated quality assurance solutions; and hardware and software motion management technology.

Read More

