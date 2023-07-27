Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.95 (LON:EGL)

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:EGL traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 189.50 ($2.43). The stock had a trading volume of 88,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.05. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 179 ($2.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 252 ($3.23). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 195.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 208.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £216.84 million, a PE ratio of 1,061.11 and a beta of 0.43.

In other news, insider Susannah Nicklin bought 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.58) per share, for a total transaction of £1,485.39 ($1,904.59). 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

