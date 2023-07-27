eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Bank of America

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.33% from the stock’s current price.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $4.48 on Thursday, reaching $44.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,864,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876,047. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34. eBay has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $52.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in eBay by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,017,024 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $249,526,000 after buying an additional 3,889,380 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 11,074.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,567,680 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $113,928,000 after buying an additional 2,544,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,131,487,000 after buying an additional 2,464,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in eBay by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,512,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $155,869,000 after buying an additional 2,127,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

